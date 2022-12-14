Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 43.7% in November

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Psykey Trading Down 7.4 %
CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 774,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.
Psykey Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psykey (CEOS)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.