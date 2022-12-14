Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Down 43.7% in November

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 43.7% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Psykey Trading Down 7.4 %

CEOS stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 774,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,165. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04. Psykey has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.14.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

