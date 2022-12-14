Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,208. The company has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 143.36 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $98.70. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading

