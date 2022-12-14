Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. 623,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,107. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.