Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PVCT remained flat at $0.10 on Tuesday. 623,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,107. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.
About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (PVCT)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.