Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the November 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 979,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Prosus Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 959,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Prosus has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PROSY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Prosus from €75.00 ($78.95) to €72.00 ($75.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Prosus from €93.00 ($97.89) to €90.00 ($94.74) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Prosus from €99.00 ($104.21) to €94.00 ($98.95) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prosus from €83.50 ($87.89) to €87.40 ($92.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.49.

About Prosus

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

