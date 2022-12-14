ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.3% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.29. 467,420 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

