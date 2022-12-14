ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.27

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.27 and traded as low as $9.88. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 42,628 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market capitalization of $171.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. 9.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

