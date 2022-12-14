Prom (PROM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $85.38 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00026320 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00013771 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035127 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00043101 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005582 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00020423 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00240850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.5903953 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,054,143.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

