Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PCOR shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Price Performance

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $1,216,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,878,686.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $277,801.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,938 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,619.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,223. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $83.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.71.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.