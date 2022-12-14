PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,999. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of PPL

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPL. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 989.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.