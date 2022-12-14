Powerledger (POWR) Tops One Day Volume of $2.02 Million

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 14th. Powerledger has a market capitalization of $71.98 million and $2.02 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Powerledger has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges.

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. The official website for Powerledger is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

