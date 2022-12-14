Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.46. Approximately 53,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 42,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

PWCDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.50 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

