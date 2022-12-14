PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $284.95 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $485,715.06 and approximately $284.95 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00440172 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00034417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00020897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001182 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

