Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Short Interest Update

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the November 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Postal Savings Bank of China Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Postal Savings Bank of China stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $12.57. 140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130. Postal Savings Bank of China has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Postal Savings Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

