Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC increased its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 62,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of PTMN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. 27,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,621. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -241.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Rating)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.