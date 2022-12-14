Pontem (NYSE:PNTM) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.07

Shares of Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 8955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Pontem by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,993,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pontem by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 6,885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,189 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,324,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Pontem by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,302,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,285,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

