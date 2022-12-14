Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Up 4.8%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 26,186 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,076,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTK. Bank of America upgraded Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Playtika from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price objective on Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.11.

Playtika Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Insider Activity at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Playtika news, Director Dana Rebecca Gross sold 15,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $130,947.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Playtika by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

