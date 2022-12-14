Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,500 shares, a growth of 33.1% from the November 15th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 590,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Planet 13 Stock Up 1.8 %

PLNHF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.15. 270,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. Planet 13 has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 Holdings Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, production, distribution, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products for medical and retail cannabis markets in Nevada, the United States. The company also operates licensed cannabis dispensaries; non-cannabis retail merchandise store and event space; and owns and operates Trece Eatery + Spirits, coffee shop and pizzeria.

