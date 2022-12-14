Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,934,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,886,679 shares during the quarter. Plains GP comprises 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $75,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

