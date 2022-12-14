Pirate Chain Trading Up 7.3% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 14th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.69 million and approximately $95,086.45 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001998 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00262255 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00084281 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00057263 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,897,231 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

