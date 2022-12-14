Pirate Chain Price Up 3.4% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001993 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $69.03 million and approximately $93,020.63 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00263535 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00084587 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00058912 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,891,415 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

