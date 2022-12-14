Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 89,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 334,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.15.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.
