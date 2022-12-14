Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 89,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 334,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pioneer Power Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

