Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 54,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

