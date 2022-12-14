Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ PT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. 54,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.93. Pintec Technology has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $7.10.
About Pintec Technology
