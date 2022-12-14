Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $82.00. The company traded as high as $80.53 and last traded at $80.53, with a volume of 12887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.39.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.08.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

