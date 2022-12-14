Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Bought by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride makes up 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at $70,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PPC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPC. Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

