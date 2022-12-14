Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PHR. Citigroup upgraded Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PHR traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $35.34. 14,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Insider Activity at Phreesia

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP David Linetsky sold 26,837 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $798,937.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,581.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,168 shares of company stock worth $1,954,482. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHR. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.