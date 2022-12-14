Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $203-213 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.48 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Photronics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.16. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Institutional Trading of Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after purchasing an additional 187,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,319,000 after purchasing an additional 27,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 761,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

