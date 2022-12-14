Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Trading Down 0.4%

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.39 and last traded at $69.39. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Pharma Mar in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Pharma Mar alerts:

Pharma Mar Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45.

About Pharma Mar

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, Italy, Germany, Ireland, rest of EU, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.