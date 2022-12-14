PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Price Performance

GHY opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $106,757.82. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,759 shares in the company, valued at $846,242.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barry H. Evans purchased 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $133,028.18. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,697 shares in the company, valued at $739,485.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

