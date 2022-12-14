Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by BancFirst Trust & Investment Management

BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.5% of BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

