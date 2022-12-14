Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,313,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the November 15th total of 1,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,134.0 days.
Petrofac Stock Performance
OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.02.
About Petrofac
