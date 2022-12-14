Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Short Interest Update

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,313,400 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the November 15th total of 1,093,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23,134.0 days.

Petrofac Stock Performance

OTCMKTS POFCF remained flat at $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.02.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

