Persistence Achieves Market Cap of $76.27 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. One Persistence token can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00003142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $76.27 million and approximately $403,920.86 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002001 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00512802 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.17 or 0.04980231 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000217 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,430.82 or 0.30383760 BTC.
Persistence Profile
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 158,119,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,619,318 tokens. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Persistence Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
