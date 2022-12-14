Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.63.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Perficient news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,811 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Perficient by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,883 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Perficient by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,576,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRFT stock opened at $75.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. Perficient has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $137.75.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

