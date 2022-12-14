PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 2.0% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $43,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 177.2% in the second quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.87 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.21.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

