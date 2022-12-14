PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENNGet Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $33.87. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 8,102 shares.

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 14.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 94.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 260.7% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

