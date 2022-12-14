PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Gap Down to $35.04

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.04, but opened at $33.87. PENN Entertainment shares last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 8,102 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.
PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment
About PENN Entertainment
PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PENN Entertainment (PENN)
- REV Group Leads Specialty Vehicle Manufacturers Higher
- NVIDIA vs AMD: Which is better for 2023?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Can FDA Approval Bolster DexCom, Inc.?
Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.