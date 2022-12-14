PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. CBRE Group dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.17. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $53.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,776,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,983,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,990,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,891,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

