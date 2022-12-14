PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Large Volume Increase

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 44,687 shares.The stock last traded at $51.50 and had previously closed at $51.52.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.61%.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,128,512 shares in the company, valued at $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $177,890.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,128,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,438,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,148 shares of company stock worth $913,579 over the last three months. 57.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

