Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.34

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.34 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 10144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna cut shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter worth $28,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

