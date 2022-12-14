PARSIQ 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $973,429.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $13.79 million and $973,429.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.51 or 0.05103470 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00509734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,358.75 or 0.30201992 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.