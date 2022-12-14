Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $82.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $103.73.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

