Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Bell Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.25.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $571.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.89%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

