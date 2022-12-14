Park National Corp OH Reduces Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park National Corp OH cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,471,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 99,167 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

