Park National Corp OH Has $360,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 136,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 129,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 19,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.53.

NYSE:PPG opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.09. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

