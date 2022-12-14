Park National Corp OH Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,313,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,130,000 after buying an additional 175,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after buying an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after buying an additional 1,553,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $107.59 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

