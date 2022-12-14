Park National Corp OH Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rio Tinto Group (RIO)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.