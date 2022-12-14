Park National Corp OH Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,876 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RIO stock opened at $71.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $84.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Rio Tinto Group

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($69.93) to GBX 5,800 ($71.16) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($74.10) to GBX 5,700 ($69.93) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,856.67.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.