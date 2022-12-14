Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.56% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

FNA traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $20.44. 13,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,108. Paragon 28 has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -45.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

In other news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,876,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,906,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,464 shares of company stock worth $5,102,722. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

