Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in November

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRXXF traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 255. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SEB Equities lowered shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Paradox Interactive AB (publ)

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

