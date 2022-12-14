Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $49.42. 6,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 162,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLMR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Palomar from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Down 3.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of -0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,341,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 6,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $558,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 84,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,900,104.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,341,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 22.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 34.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 116.3% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palomar

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.