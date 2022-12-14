Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $232.92 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.92.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th.
In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $7,983,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,112,921.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 364,977 shares of company stock worth $61,391,466. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
PANW stock opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.49. The company has a market capitalization of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.84, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.10. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
