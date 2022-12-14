Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 118.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PGY opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20. Pagaya Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $134,636,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,964,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

