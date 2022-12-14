Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the November 15th total of 434,400 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 322,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OYST traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 220,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Oyster Point Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $19.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.

OYST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

